Fútbol y Soccer: USA Defeats Iran to Advance to Knockout Round

The U.S. team will face Netherlands this Saturday at. 2 p.m., and the winner gets a ticket to the quarter finals

By Jesús Quiñonez and Ana Mondello-Mata

Telemundo

The United States became the first team out of Concacaf to advance to the round of 16. They did so after defeating Iran 1-0 in the final group stage match.

Christian Pulisic scored the game winning goal at the 38th minute, but in doing so he suffered and injury that would take him out of the game after the first half. The U.S. National team's Twitter account is calling it a pelvic contusion and says he's day-to-day.

Check out our bilingual podcast Fútbol y Soccer where experts, former international soccer players and more give their predictions and their favorites to win this first World Cup in the Middle East.

