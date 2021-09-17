Gabby Petito Goes Missing: What We Know About Timeline of Events So Far

As the search for Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman originally from Long Island, intensifies, officials are finding out more about what happened between her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie in the days before and after her disappearance.

That includes a witness observing a fight between the two, police in Utah pulling the pair over while Petito was visibly upset, texts from Petito's phone, Laundrie returning home to Florida alone -- and finally, her parents reporting her missing.

Here's a chronological breakdown of what we know in the case so far:

The last message a desperate mother received from her missing 22-year-old daughter was just four words, a family attorney says: "No service in Yosemite." Pei-Sze Cheng reports.