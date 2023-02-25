Garnet Hathaway Bids Farewell to Capitals, Shares Excitement to Join Bruins

Hathaway bids farewell to Caps, shares excitement to join Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Garnet Hathaway is ready for his next chapter.

The Boston Bruins acquired the veteran winger, along with defenseman Dmitry Orlov, in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to bid farewell to Washington and express his excitement to come to Boston.

“Since my wife and I arrived in DC, it felt like home. From Cap One to Medstar, and everywhere in between," Hathaway wrote. "We’ve made a lifetime of memories in these short years and it’s because of the people. It’s where we found lifelong friends, met selfless and courageous first responders, and welcomed both our children to the world. It’s tough to say goodbye to the city, the fans’, and the Capitals organization, to my friends, neighbors, and teammates who all welcomed me as soon as I arrived, I will always be so grateful for how well we were treated. To all of you, thank you.

“We can’t wait to join the Bruins! I was raised in Maine and it’s been a dream to wear the spoked B for a long time.”

Hathaway brings toughness and much-needed goal-scoring depth to the Bruins' bottom six. The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder ranks fifth in the NHL in hits since the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign. Through 59 games this season, he has scored nine goals with seven assists.

Hathaway and Orlov will make their Bruins debuts Saturday night in Vancouver. Puck drop for B's-Canucks is set for 7 p.m. ET.