Get Hyped, Pats Fans: Cam Newton Shares Workout Video With Julian Edelman

QB1, meet WR11.

Cam Newton finally linked up with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for a workout, according to a video the New England quarterback shared Wednesday on Instagram.

The workout session appears to be on the campus of UCLA, where Newton threw passes to Patriots wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry and rookie tight end Devin Asiasi, among others, earlier this month.

This is the first footage we've seen of Newton and Edelman working out together since the 31-year-old QB joined the Patriots just over a month ago, and it's a welcome sight.

Edelman caught 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards last season as New England's No. 1 wide receiver but lost his close friend and trusted quarterback Tom Brady this offseason. If the 34-year-old can develop a rapport with Newton, that could go a long way toward New England's offense finding success in 2020.

One completed out route does not a strong QB-WR relationship make -- despite Edelman yelling "good ball" after the completion -- but it's good to see Newton and Edelman working to get on the same page.

Edelman joined the fun Wednesday by reacting to Newton's video with a pair of emojis on his Instagram story:

