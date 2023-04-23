Giant Dragon Catches Fire During ‘Fantasmic!' Show at Disneyland

A "fire-breathing" prop dragon went up in real flames during a performance of “Fantasmic!” at Disneyland Saturday night.

Several videos posted to social media showed what appeared to be the Maleficent Dragon, described as being 45 feet tall, engulfed in fire.

Guests were ushered away from the area, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Ryan Laux, a frequent Disneyland visitor, said fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic!" presentation. But he said he knew something was awry when when flames didn't come from where they usually do.

“The head started going on fire instead of the fire projecting out,” said Laux, who lives in Los Angeles and captured the blaze on video.

The show was stopped almost immediately “and then right after that, the dragon started catching fire and the whole body was up in flames,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.

One video captured a PA announcement telling visitors that the performance could not continue due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The show takes place twice nightly near the park's famous Tom Sawyer Island. The climax features Mickey Mouse battling a giant dragon named Maleficent.

Laux said Mickey vanished from the stage as soon as the dragon's head became engulfed in flames.