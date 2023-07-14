Gilgo Beach murders: Suspected serial killer in custody in connection to Long Island killings, officials say

After a years-long manhunt that has confounded police, a suspected serial killer is in custody in connection to the string of murders and bodies found along Gilgo Beach on Long Island, according to a law enforcement official and two government officials.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but sources said the person is from the Massapequa area in Nassau County. There was a large police presence in the Massapequa Park area for much of Friday morning.

The Suffolk County police and Suffolk County district attorney's office are leading investigation. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said "there has been a significant development in the case but we can’t comment until after a court proceeding later this morning in Riverhead."

A spokesperson for Suffolk County police declined to comment on the latest developments.

News of the arrest was first reported by News 12 Long Island.

The Gilgo Beach murder case dates back to 2010, when the body of Shannan Gilbert, from New Jersey, was found in the area. That led police to find nine other sets of human remains in the vicinity.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.