Go Behind the Scenes With the Authors of New Whitey Bulger Book

Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge, authors of "Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss," will be joining NBC10 Boston for a discussion of their new book.

The discussion will be hosted by Brian Shactman, and will be live on NBC10 Boston's Facebook page at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, the date of the book's release.

Sherman and Wedge have also written an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how the book came together that will appear on NBC10Boston.com.

Sherman and Wedge drew on exclusive interviews and exhaustive investigative reporting to tell the complete story of James "Whitey" Bulger, one of the most notorious crime bosses in American history and a longtime FBI informant.

Bulger was indicted on 19 counts of murder, racketeering, narcotics distribution and extortion. But it was his 16-year flight from justice on the eve of his arrest that made him a legend and exposed deep corruption within the FBI.

"Hunting Whitey" tells the story of Bulger's life on the run, his capture and his eventual murder inside one of America’s most dangerous prisons.

Granted access to exclusive prison letters and interviews with dozens of people connected to the case on both sides, Sherman and Wedge offer a trove of fascinating new stories.