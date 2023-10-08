Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton back to normal operations after power outage

The Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is back to being fully operational after experiencing a significant power outage on Saturday, according to the Brockton Emergency Management Agency, who was on scene.
BEMA published an update on the situation on Sunday morning.
BEMA had announced at 4 p.m. on Saturday that the situation was a "major power outage," and said it has resulted in the closure and evacuation of some areas of the hospital. The emergency room was still open for walk-in patients, but all ambulances are being diverted to other hospitals.
The sewer line at the hospital also got backed up, causing some flooding. But that issue has also been fixed.