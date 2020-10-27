Gov. Baker to Give Coronavirus Update After 3 Straight Days of 1,000+ Cases

After three straight days with over 1,000 COVID-19 cases, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. at the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Massachusetts confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,216 more coronavirus cases Monday, marking the third straight day the state has announced more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 9,657 confirmed deaths and 148,336 cases, according to DPH. The state is on track to surpass 150,000 cases this week. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.6%, up from its low point of 0.8% just over a month ago.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 550. Of that number, 105 were listed as being in intensive care units and 43 are intubated, health officials said.

Physicians are voicing concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts as 14 cities and towns are added to the state's list of highest-risk communities for transmission, bringing the total to 77.

Amid the spike in positive cases across the state, 13 communities have reverted back to Step 1 of Phase 3 of Massachusetts' reopening plan after being designated as high-risk for three weeks now.

That means businesses like roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, escape rooms and indoor theaters and performance venues have to remain closed in these communities during this time.