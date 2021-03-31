Gov. Baker to Make Housing Announcement in Quincy

Gov. Charlie Baker plans to visit Father Bill's and MainSpring in Quincy at 11 a.m. Wednesday "to make an announcement relative to funding for supportive housing for vulnerable populations," his office announced early Wednesday.

Social distancing and rising unemployment have put a greater focus on housing stability during the pandemic, forcing state and federal policymakers to make large new investments in housing programs and rent supports. The federal government has extended through June its ban on evictions, which was scheduled to end Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Baker will be joined at 38 Broad Street by Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Sen. John Keenan of Quincy, Mayor Thomas Koch and Father Bill's and MainSpring President and CEO John Yazwinski.

On Tuesday, Baker and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky toured a mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center on as the location prepared to dramatically ramp up the number of vaccines it will begin to administer.

Baker cautioned against thinking that the increase in vaccinations means the pandemic is over in Massachusetts, pointing to a recent rise in cases.

“While we’re making great progress on vaccines, we can’t let this progress give us a false sense of security about the fight against COVID being over. COVID is still a serious, highly contagious virus with all sorts of new variants that are making it even more challenging,” the Republican said.

Massachusetts still has a mask mandate, he added, urging residents not to let their guard down.

Gov. Charlie Baker provides update on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution in Massachusetts.

Walensky echoed Baker, cautioning that cases are rising across the country.

“We are just asking you to hang on a little bit longer,” said Walensky, who said she has encouraged all governors to keep mask mandates into effect.

In those states where governors have refused or eased mask mandates, Walensky said she is still encouraging residents to make the decision on their own to use masks.

“We all have to sort of take care and be careful, doing our masks and social distancing as cases rise,” said Walensky, who previously served as chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky addresses COVID-19 and vaccine distribution at the Hynes Convention Center on Tuesday.

There were nearly 1,700 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 18.

The new numbers push the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 16,808 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to nearly 596,000.