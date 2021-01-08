Gov. Baker, Top Education Officials to Give Coronavirus Briefing

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and the state's two top education officials are scheduled to give a coronavirus briefing on Friday afternoon.

Baker is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. at the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Education Secretary James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley are also expected to be in attendance.

The subject of the briefing has not been released, but given the presence of Peyser and Riley it is expected to be school related.

Massachusetts schools on Thursday reported 431 new cases of the coronavirus among students and staff.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the numbers Thursday in its weekly COVID-19 report. A total of 178 students with district building access within seven days of the report tested positive from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6, as did 253 school district staffers.

It’s a decline of 518 total cases from the previous report. The last report reflected 552 in-person/hybrid students and 397 district staff who tested positive, for a total of 949 cases.

School districts this fall have had the option between in-person learning, remote learning or a hybrid of the two.

State officials announced in early November that all Massachusetts communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person. They added that those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote.

The Worcester Schools Committee unanimously supported a decision to indefinitely delay the start of in-person learning as Massachusetts sees a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 71 on Thursday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 7,100.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 12,634 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 393,000.

There were nearly 2,400 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 455 in intensive care units. The average age of those hospitalized was 73.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 7,523.