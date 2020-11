Gov. Baker, Top Education Officials to Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and two top state education officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley are both scheduled to appear at the 1:30 p.m. event.

On Monday, Baker was asked if the state's updated face covering order would require student athletes to wear masks while playing, and he said he would have more to say on the subject later in the week.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb at a worrisome pace in Massachusetts as the state wrestles with a new spike in the coronavirus.

On Thursday, state health officials reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 1,760 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the spring when the state was struggling to emerge from the grips of the first wave of the disease.

The new report pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,859 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 160,700. The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were nearly 500 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 115 in intensive care units.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,464.

Gov. Charlie Baker issued new guidance Monday including a new stay-at-home advisory, curfews for some businesses and an update to Massachusetts' mandatory mask order.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Baker unveiled a series of new measures earlier this week that went into effect on Friday.

A revised stay-at-home advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The advisory allows certain activities like going to work, taking a walk and running critical errands.

A new executive order requires the early closure of many businesses and activities each night at 9:30 p.m., including requiring restaurants to stop table service and mandating liquor stores to stop selling alcohol. Movie theaters, gyms and casinos must also close at 9:30 p.m.

Baker also revised the state’s mask mandate to require anyone above the age of five to wear a mask in public. An earlier mandate said people should wear a mask in public if they couldn’t socially distance. The new mandate removes the social distancing language.

He also signed an updated order reducing the size limit for gatherings at private residences. Indoor gatherings at private residences are now limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.