Gov. Healey to speak at gathering in solidarity with Israel on Boston Common

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is scheduled to speak at a gathering Monday in solidarity with Israel after this weekend's attacks that left hundreds dead and many more injured.

The event, entitled "Gathering in Solidarity with Israel Under Fire," is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Boston Common. It is being hosted by Combined Jewish Philanthropies, the Israeli American Council of New England and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Israelis currently living in Boston and other elected officials are also expected to speak.

“We grieve with our Israeli brethren, and our hearts break for the fallen and their families,” Combined Jewish Philanthropies President and CEO Rabbi Marc Baker said in a statement. “We are outraged by these heartless and grotesque acts of terror and will do everything we can as a Greater Boston community to support and stand with Israel.”

“We stand with the people of Israel. Their grief is our grief. Their outrage is our outrage,” added Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Jeremy Burton. “There can be no equivocation and no justification for the terrorists who chose to initiate this attack, taking the lives of at least 700 innocents including many elderly and children. As we’ve seen from the leaders of our community in the past day and as we gather, Boston stands with Israel in this time of tragedy.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A pro-Palestinian rally is also scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Cambridge City Hall, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At least nine Americans are believed to have died in the attacks. Among those killed were the daughter and son-in-law of Brandeis University professor Ilan Troen. Northeastern University co-op students are in Israel but are safe, according to the school.

More than two days after Hamas launched its surprise attack, the military said the fighting had largely died down for now. Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus was caught completely off guard, bringing heavy battles to its streets for the first time in decades.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday and the army called up around 300,000 reservists, portending greater fighting ahead and a possible ground assault into Gaza — a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy “the military and governing capabilities” of the militant group, which is deeply rooted in Gaza and has ruled unchallenged since 2007.

As Israel hit more than 1,000 targets in Gaza and its tanks and drones guarded openings in the border fence to prevent more infiltrations, Palestinian militants continued firing barrages of rockets, setting off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Video posted online appeared to show a plume of smoke near a terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage.

But civilians have already paid a high price. Around 700 people have been killed in Israel — a staggering toll by the scale of its recent conflicts. Nearly 500 have been killed in Gaza, an enclave of 2.3 million Palestinians bordering Israel and Egypt.

Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding over 130 people captured in Israel and dragged to Gaza. The armed wing of Hamas said on its Telegram channel that four of them were killed in Israeli airstrikes. That claim could not be independently confirmed — but underscored the dilemma facing Israel’s government as it bombards a territory where its own citizens are held captive.