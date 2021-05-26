CT's COVID Positivity Rate is .75 Percent: Gov. Lamont

Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that the state of Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is .75 percent, down from 1.45 percent Tuesday.

Lamont held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️12,468 tests were administered and 181 came back positive (1.45% rate)

➡️129 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 2)

➡️There have been 2 additional deaths



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/aOJ5YeJSS9 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 25, 2021

The update from the governor comes a week after the state loosened its coronavirus pandemic restrictions. On May 19, Lamont lifted many pandemic restrictions and the state ended the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, with some exceptions, including health care facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and childcare.

Connecticut Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman addressed the "back to normal index" and said Wednesday that Connecticut's economic activity according to the recent data was 92 of pre-pandemic levels, and 19th overall in the country. He added that the state needs to get to and beyond 100 percent.

The state has regained 60 to 70 percent of the jobs lost due to the pandemic. He said more than 100,000 people are still out of work and estimated the number to be around 170,000.