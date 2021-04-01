Gov. Sununu to Give an Update on NH's COVID-19 Response

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to give an update on New Hampshire's COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Concord.

More than 84,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 486 cases announced Wednesday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,238.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state has risen over the past two weeks from 272 new cases per day on March 16 to 379 new cases per day on Tuesday.

All New Hampshire residents 16 and older become eligible to sign up for a vaccine appointment on Friday. Residents age 40 and older became eligible Monday, and those age 30 and up became eligible on Wednesday.

The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 16.

Last week, officials added a new online waiting room feature to provide users with an estimate of how long it might take to proceed through the appointment process during especially busy hours. So far, that appears to be working, as no long wait times were reported this week.

The state replaced the federal Vaccine Administration Management System with its own VINI sign-up website. Thousands of people experienced problems with the previous system, particularly in scheduling their second doses, and officials had expected the new system to avoid those woes.