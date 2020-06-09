COVID-19

Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 11:30 a.m.

The governor is going to give an update this morning on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut and the CEO of the Connecticut Science Center will be joining him.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. to provide updates on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

Matt Fleury, president and CEO of the Connecticut Science Center, will take part in the briefing.

Phase 2 of reopening the state of Connecticut will begin in just over a week, on June 17 as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low.

Businesses that are allowed to reopen on June 17 include:

  • Amusement parks
  • Hotels
  • Indoor dining
  • Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Indoor recreation including bowling, movie theaters, etc.
  • Libraries
  • Outdoor events
  • Personal services including nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.
  • Sports and fitness facilities including gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.

