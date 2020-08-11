Governor on Reopening Schools: ‘I Know We Can Do It Safely'

The governor held hold a news conference Tuesday to talk about reopening schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona and other state and local officials held a news conference at 2 p.m. at Pearson Middle School Winsted.

Many parents have questions and concerns about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont said last month that most students and teachers are expecting to return to the classroom this fall, but some school districts might start the school year with a hybrid plan, allowing half of the students to return to in-person learning, while the other half learn remotely.

Cardona said children have not been in school since March and state officials have to do everything in their power to bring students back.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the superintendent of schools in Winchester, said they plan to open schools to in-person learning on Aug. 31.

“It’s been a long, long time, and I know these kids are looking forward to seeing their friends, seeing their teachers,” Lamont said, and they will get to do that.

Lamont said that if Connecticut cannot get students into the schools safely, no one can.

“I know we can do it safely,” Lamont said.

He said there is a plan in place for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children to school for in-person learning.