Governor to Visit Site for Decontamination of N95 Masks

The governor will be getting a look at technology to clean thousands of N95 masks per day so that healthcare workers can reuse them and he will hold a briefing after that meeting.

N95 masks, or respirators, are a specific type of face mask that filters the air and Battelle, a nonprofit science and technology development organization, has a machine that can clean thousands of the N95 masks per day, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in New Haven on Wednesday morning to visit the site where Battelle is launching a decontamination system that the governor’s office said will allow health care workers to reuse respirator masks up to 20 times.

Connecticut is among the first states in the country to use this technology and the state’s hospitals and health care providers will not be charged for the service, according to the governor’s office.

A news release Battelle issued earlier this month said the Battelle CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System is operating in Central Ohio; Long Island, New York; and Washington state; and additional systems are scheduled for operation in Boston; Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; and the National Capital Region.

The company said that under a contract with the federal government, the cost of decontaminating N95 respirator masks will be funded up to $400 million across 60 sites.

The governor’s briefing will be around 10:30 a.m.

Yale New Haven Health System also said it has found a way to reuse N95 masks by hanging them in a room filled with vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found several methods – including the one used at Yale – showed the most promise to decontaminate and these processes “...may need to be considered as a crisis capacity strategy to ensure continued availability.”

