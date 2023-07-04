Conn. man drowns while swimming in Vermont on Fourth of July

A Connecticut man drowned while swimming in Bolton, Vermont on the Fourth of July, police said.

Vermont State Police said they were notified of an apparent drowning that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to Bolton Potholes and found a man who was caught in the rapids while swimming.

The man was unresponsive and taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Vermont State Police identified the man as 20-year-old Samuel Paprin, of Greenwich.

Several police and fire agencies are assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.