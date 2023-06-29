Grilled Corn Ribs Recipe

Anna believes the summertime is all about firing up the grill and entertaining outdoors. So, this week, she teams up with Wonder Bread and shows you some great ideas to elevate your next cookout. If you like corn on the cob, then this one's for you. She makes some grilled corn ribs with a delicious sour cream drizzle.

INGREDIENTS:

6 ears fresh corn, husked and quartered lengthwise down the center of the cob

3 TBS Butter

3 TBS Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp chipotle powder

3 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

½ tsp red pepper flake

½ tsp smoked paprika

zest and juice from 1 lime

½ cup cotija cheese, ground

½ cup fresh cilantro

PREPARATION:

