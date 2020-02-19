Group Urges Court to Overturn Harvard Admissions Case Ruling

A group that opposes affirmative action is urging a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that cleared Harvard University of discriminating against Asian American applicants.

Students for Fair Admissions said in a brief filed Tuesday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the lower court judge was wrong when she found Harvard's admissions process passes constitutional muster.

The group has said it will appeal all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. Harvard said in an emailed statement that it will "vigorously defend" the lower court's decision.