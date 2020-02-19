Harvard University

Group Urges Court to Overturn Harvard Admissions Case Ruling

A federal judge cleared Harvard of discriminating against Asian Americans in 2019

1052286374
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

A group that opposes affirmative action is urging a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that cleared Harvard University of discriminating against Asian American applicants.

Students for Fair Admissions said in a brief filed Tuesday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the lower court judge was wrong when she found Harvard's admissions process passes constitutional muster.

The group has said it will appeal all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. Harvard said in an emailed statement that it will "vigorously defend" the lower court's decision. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Harvard Universitycollege admissions
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us