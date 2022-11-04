Gunfire Reported on University of Saint Joseph Campus in Conn.

West Hartford police responded to a report of gunfire on the University of Saint Joseph's campus early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking area on the west side of the university's campus around 2:20 a.m.

There was also a rollover single-vehicle crash on Albany Avenue near Bainston Road, which is possibly connected to the report of gunfire, police said.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police have shut down Albany Avenue between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue to investigate.

MVA investigation on Albany Ave at Prospect Ave. Albany Ave is shut down in both directions from Colony Rd through Prospect Ave. Steele Rd at Asylum Ave is closed as well. Please be patient while WHPD investigates, and seek alternate routes in the area. pic.twitter.com/gtiDRsz2UR — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) November 4, 2022

Police said they do not believe anyone on campus or in the surrounding community is in danger.

"West Hartford Police have assured USJ (University of Saint Joseph) that there is no threat to the community and that the campus is safe and secure. West Hartford Police are currently on campus investigating the incident," a statement from the University of Saint Joseph says.

Classes and activities at the university will proceed today following their normal schedule.

Massachusetts State Police posted on Twitter that they are helping in a search for a West Hartford suspect. The police operation is in the Russell, Blandford area.

That led to closing down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police are asking residents to take caution and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in We4st Hartford is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.