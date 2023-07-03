Gunman wearing bulletproof vest kills 4 men, injures 2 children in Philly, police say

A gunman who was armed with two weapons and wearing a bulletproof vest killed four men and injured a toddler and teenager in a mass shooting in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The ordeal began around 8:30 p.m. on 56th and Chester streets when police officers were flagged down in response to reports of gunfire in the area.

The responding officers found multiple gunshot victims. As they were preparing to take the victims to the hospital, they heard more gunshots nearby on 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, according to investigators. The officers found multiple shell casings at that location before hearing even more gunshots nearby along the 1800 block of Frazier Street.

The officers then spotted the suspected gunman and chased after him on foot, police said. During the chase, the man fired multiple shots before police finally cornered him in an alley along the 1600 block of Frazier Street, according to investigators.

Police then took the man into custody without further incident. Investigators said he was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines inside of it. He was also in possession of a scanner, an AR-style rifle and a handgun, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity. Outlaw described him as a 40-year-old man. Police also said a second person who apparently picked up a gun and fired at the 40-year-old gunman was also taken into custody. Three weapons in all were recovered in connection to the shooting.

Police said four men were killed in the shooting while a 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were injured. Three of the men were 20, 22, and 59. Police have not determined the age of the fourth victim who was killed but believe he was between the ages of 16 and 21.

Both the toddler and teenager are in stable condition.

The shooting scene spanned multiple blocks.

“It’s pretty much a two by four block radius and it consists of approximately 50 spent shell casings,” Commissioner Outlaw said. “Also several vehicles were struck by gunfire.”

Investigators currently don’t have a motive in the shooting and don’t know if the suspect was connected to any of the victims.

“As you can see there are several scenes out here,” Outlaw said. “We’re canvassing the area to get as much as we can. To identify witnesses. To identify where cameras are located. And do everything we can to figure out the 'why' behind this happening.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.