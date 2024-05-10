Northern Lights

Powerful geomagnetic storm brings northern lights as solar flare sends X-ray energy

Friday's G5 geomagnetic storm, the biggest since at least 2003, and energy waves from a sunspot are making satellite and radio interference, as well as blackouts, a possibility

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday has been a historic night for space weather.

We are in the midst of a G5 geomagnetic storm (the scale only goes to G5).

NOAA

This is the biggest geomagnetic storm since 2003, and in some respects, may be even bigger.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Compounding this is that the active region of the Sun that produced this geomagnetic storm is also producing a significant solar flare that is hammering us with an intense blast of X-ray energy.

Both the geomagnetic storm and the X-ray blasts are likely to continue through the weekend as more waves of energy are en route from that specific sunspot.

While this seems like the peak tonight, we will remain in this heightened state until the sunspot rotates out of range of Earth early next week.

What this means is we are quite vulnerable to satellite and radio interference and/or blackouts. In the last event, without the solar flare aspect, we had power grids fail in Sweden and South Africa. In addition, GPS and cellphones may be affected. This is more of a gray area, so it’s difficult to predict exactly what that would look like.

The byproduct of all this is the amazing northern lights. We're seeing some spectacular photos across social media, and from our sister station, NBC Connecticut.

More on the northern lights

Northern Lights 1 hour ago

Northern lights visible in Boston area, across New England

Northern Lights 1 hour ago

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH

This article tagged under:

Northern Lights
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us