Hanger Steak with Salsa Verde

INGREDIENTS:

For the Hanger Steak

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

2 pounds hanger steak

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Salsa Verde

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup red wine vinegar

Leaves from 1 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons colatura or fish sauce

2 tablespoons water

½ cup olive oil

PREPARATION:

Combine the rosemary, thyme, oil, Dijon, and vinegar in a small bowl; this is your marinade. Spread the mixture all over the steak. Cover and refrigerate on a platter for at least 4 hours or overnight. In a small bowl, soak the panko in the vinegar for 5 minutes. Combine the parsley, capers, garlic, colatura, water, and panko mixture in a food processor and process to a rough paste. With the machine on, slowly pour in the oil. Assemble the steak. Light a grill and set to medium. Remove the hanger steaks from the marinade (discard the marinade) and season the meat with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat for about 4 minutes. Turn the steak and grill for 4 additional minutes, or until browned outside and medium rare within. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 3 minutes. Slice the steak thinly against the grain and transfer to a serving platter. Top with the salsa Verde and enjoy.

Note: Take your time grilling this steak and let it rest for 5 to 8 minutes when you pull it off the grill. Flash it quickly again if you need a bit more heat—however, warm is just fine for steak; it doesn’t need to be rip-roaring hot.