Hartford PD Investigating Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Call Upon Public for Tips to Solve Case

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Hartford on Saturday afternoon and police are asking anyone with information to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.

Hartford Police said 3-year-old Rondell Jones, of Hartford, was in a car with his mom; two siblings, 4 and 5 years old; and a male passenger, who they believe was the intended target when he was shot just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

They were near the intersection of Garden and Nelson streets when a black Honda Accord pulled alongside them and a passenger started shooting, police said.

A memorial at the site of the tragic shooting is growing

The little boy was the only person who was hurt.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of Hartford Police, said Monday that the intended victim of the shooting has come forward and he is cooperating with police.

He said police recovered a “suspect vehicle,” a Honda Accord that was stolen out of Windsor Locks, and they are searching for it.

Hartford police believe several people were in the area when the shooting happened and they are asking anyone with information to come forward and call 860-722-TIPS.

“We want any information that we can get,” Boisvert said.

“The chief has every available resource out here,” Boisvert added.

Rondell is the victim of the eighth homicide in Hartford of 2021.

