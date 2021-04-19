Hartford

Hartford Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old Boy

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hartford Police announced an arrest Monday in the shooting death of a three-year-old boy from earlier in April.

Police said officers arrested Jaziah Smith, 19, on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Randell Jones on Nelson Street on April 10.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detectives say through their investigation, they were able to identify Smith, a Hartford resident, as the alleged shooter in the boy's death.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 11 hours ago

Watch Live: Attorneys at Chauvin Trial in Floyd Death Make Final Pitch

NASA 7 hours ago

NASA's Mars Helicopter Takes Flight, 1st for Another Planet

Hartford Police said 3-year-old Randell, of Hartford, was shot just before 2:30 p.m. on April 10 while he was in a car with his mom; his 4-and-5-year-old siblings; and a male passenger, who they believe was the intended target.

They were near the intersection of Garden and Nelson streets when a black Honda Accord pulled alongside them and a passenger started shooting, police said.

The little boy was the only person who was hurt in that shooting.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of Hartford Police, previously said the intended victim of the shooting had come forward and was cooperating with police.

Smith was taken into custody without incident by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Division, police said.

He was held on a $1.75 million bond, according to police. During a court appearance Monday, the judge set bond at $2.5 million. The next court date was set for May 4.

Police said Jones' death remains an active investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us