red sox

Here's How — and When — You Can Get Tickets to Red Sox ALCS Games at Fenway

Boston is set to play the winner of the Houston-Chicago series

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Tickets to next week's American League Championship Series games at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and the winner of the Astros-White Sox series go on sale Friday.

Tickets will be sold to games scheduled for Fenway on Monday, Oct. 18, Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at redsox.com/postseason.

All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. No tickets will be sold at Fenway's ticket office.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with their win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. They will hit the road for the opener on Friday night.

More Red Sox stories

red sox 7 hours ago

Why John Henry Likes Red Sox' Chances of Winning World Series

red sox 6 hours ago

Alex Cora's Message to Red Sox After Beating Rays Was on Brand

red sox 7 hours ago

Rays' Plans to Deliver Champagne to Boston Lit a Fire Under Red Sox

This article tagged under:

red soxFenway ParkticketsMLB playoffsastros
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us