Fenway Park

Here's What Red Sox Fans Can Expect in Return to Fenway Park on Opening Day

Fenway’s capacity is capped at 12 percent, or a little more than 4,500 people. More than 30,000 seats in the ball park have been zipped tied shut to keep people out of them and away from each other.

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’ll be an Opening Day like no other as fans return to Fenway Park on Thursday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to be interesting," one fan said. "I think they’ll have their ups and downs."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But the Red Sox say they’re ready to play ball and keep everyone safe. Fenway’s capacity is capped at 12-percent, or a little more than 4,500 people. Seating will be in pods of two, four and six.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 14 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Witnesses Say Onlooker Anger Increased as Floyd Stopped Moving

SPACEX 7 hours ago

Meet the Inspiration4 Team, the 1st All-civilian Crew on a Mission to Space

“A lot of the camaraderie, a lot of the high-fives and hugs that you would see for a home run or for a walk-off, those are things we're trying to discourage,” said Red Sox executive Pete Nesbit.

Ticketing will take place online and through your phone. Plexiglass and hand sanitizers are in place. Concession stands will be open for cash purchases. But fans are encouraged to pay for beer and hot dogs electronically.

More than 30,000 seats in the ball park have been zipped tied shut to keep people out of them and away from each other.

”We can be an opportunity for people to gather in a safe place,” said Red Sox executive Sarah McKenna.

While the state’s COVID case numbers are rising, Fenway Park is a big place. The Sox say they’ll be watching to see what happens -- so will fans.

”The park’s going to do their job to make sure everyone has a good time and everyone remains safe,” said one fan.

The Red Sox say if you’re coming to ballpark, be patient and make sure you give yourself plenty of time. You’ll have to take a health survey before getting into Fenway.

This article tagged under:

Fenway ParkMassachusettsBostoncoronavirus pandemicBoston Red Sox
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us