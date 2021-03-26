Here's When Evan Fournier, Other Celtics Trade Deadline Additions Could Debut

Here's when Fournier, other Celtics trade deadline additions could debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics acquired three players -- Evan Fournier, Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet -- before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and fans shouldn't have to wait long to see these guys make their debuts.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge provided a timeline Friday on when the team's new players will be in uniform. Two of the three players could be available Friday night when the Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

“Kornet and Wagner should be in either tonight in Milwaukee or -- I know Kornet was driving from Chicago, so he’s just an hour away from Milwaukee, so he’ll get there," Ainge told reporters in a video press conference. "Wagner was in (Boston) last night. He came in last night for a physical (Friday) morning. Depending on all that, he may catch a plane to Milwaukee tonight as well.

“Evan is flying from Orlando. He has a family, a wife and child, and so he is flying in this morning and he’ll have his physical this afternoon. Won’t be in Milwaukee tonight but potentially could be in Oklahoma City tomorrow.”

Fournier was the most impactful of the three players Boston added before the trade deadline. The 28-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 19.7 points and shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range this season. He's also a quality playmaker with good size at 6-foot-7.

Saturday night's game against a bad Oklahoma City Thunder team would be a good spot for Fournier to debut with the Celtics and begin to build chemistry with his new teammates.