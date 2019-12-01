NBC News

‘Highly Contagious’ Box of Urine Triggers Evacuation of Seattle Area Movie Theater

The leaking box, marked as containing a "human substance," was mistakenly sent to the theater in North Bend, Washington

Movietheater
Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A Seattle area movie theater was evacuated on Friday after mistakenly receiving a leaking package that contained bodily fluids, NBC News reports.

The North Bend Theatre in North Bend, Washington — about 30 miles east of Seattle — received a box marked "highly contagious human substance" on Friday night, according to a Twitter thread from Eastside Fire & Rescue. Authorities later determined that the box contained human urine.

The theater manager had opened the box when it arrived. It was "leaking an unknown liquid," according to an announcement on the theater's website.

Police, fire and hazmat teams responded to the call that evening. They evacuated the theater and isolated the box, which contained one package of urine, according to spokesmen from Eastside Fire & Rescue. Authorities sent the sample to a local medical center, which confirmed that it was human urine.

The theater manager was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He did not sustain injuries as a result of the incident.

