Holiday weekend ramps up as 4th of July approaches

There are so many fourth of July traditions taking place this weekend that you can find many places to have fun during this holiday.

Starting with Boston Harborfest, which is already underway commemorating 250 years since the Boston tea party.

Fireworks launched from Long Wharf lit up the entire harbor on Saturday and today there’s live music at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park and the Rose Kennedy Greenway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tomorrow is Chowder Fest at Downtown Crossing and on the actual holiday the USS Constitution will pass Fort Independence in South Boston at 11:30 a.m. for a 21-gun salute.

Then of course there’s the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, a tradition going on 93 years. It’s back at the Charles River Esplanade, with music and fireworks at the Hatch Shell from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

There’s a rehearsal scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning, starting with “Brass Bash,” which includes members of the U.S. Army Field Band.

R&B vocal group En Vogue is headlining and there will be other special guests like Broadway’s Mandy Gonzalez, who you might recognize from “Hamilton” or “Wicked.”

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more info on the concert, including safety plans and details on what you can and can’t bring, you can click here.