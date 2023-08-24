If you’re currently in pursuit of a new job, the temptation to apply to as many opportunities as possible might be strong. However, it’s crucial to exercise caution, as deceptive job postings are lurking online.

Last year, more than 94,000 scams related to business and job opportunities were reported to the Federal Trade Commission. Those seeking work-from-home or tech jobs were most at risk, according to the FTC.

So, it’s important to know what to watch for when you apply online to keep your personal information safe and save time on applying.

Here’s what to do:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Be mindful of where you post your resume

When you publish your resume on the internet, it’s worth considering that you’re essentially exposing your contact information for anyone to see. To minimize risks, restrict resume uploads to trusted job sites.

Use caution with remote opportunities

Scammers often target those pursuing remote work. Use caution when you receive unsolicited offers related to work-from-home opportunities. They may be scammers trying to get your info.

Do your research

If a company appears sketchy, invest some time doing a little research on them. Do online searches to verify the legitimacy of the company in question. You can also contact them directly, either by phone or email, to find out more about them.

Check the email address

If you get an email about a job from a generic email address that ends in @yahoo.com or @gmail.com, instead of a company domain, proceed with caution, as it may be a scam.

Legitimate companies predominantly communicate using their emails.

Lastly, if a job sounds too good to be true, it’s wise to approach it with caution. It might not be real.

By integrating these practices into your job search, you’ll protect your details, apply smartly, and be closer to landing your next job. Best of luck!