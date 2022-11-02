How To Embrace Plant-Based Thanksgiving Dishes For Your Holiday Dinner

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn has some simple switch-up ideas that will tastefully accommodate the vegan and vegetarian at your table while keeping all the great flavors expected at your holiday table.

Plus, chef Spike is showing off his new Black and Bleu burger that is now available at his PLNT Burger restaurant locations here in the Boston area.

3 Plant-Based Thanksgiving Side/Dish Recipes:

1. Thanksgiving Day Bowl

Total Yield: 1 each

4 oz Mashed potato

0.125 cup herbed corn

5 pc Dippers

2 oz Mushroom gravy

1 each PLNT logo- chili cup

1 each Lid, paper vented (chili)



Prep Method:



In a bowl, scoop a portion of mashed potatoes, top with corn, dippers and

gravy over top. Close the bowl and serve.

2. Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

1.3 lb Mashed potato, dehydrated granules

3 Quart oat milk

1 lb Earth Balance Butter

1 Cup chives

TT Salt & pepper



Prep Method:

Bring the butter and oat milk to a boil and whisk in the potato granules until they are all incorporated and smooth. About 8-10 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and chives to taste. Keep covered and warm in a steamtable.

3. Mushroom Gravy



Ingredients:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 cups warm water

1 cup white onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 lb mushroom bacon, chopped

2 tablespoons of fresh thyme, and fresh sage

1/4 cup sherry cooking wine

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari, soy sauce

2 tablespoons, cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon, ground black pepper



Prep Method:

Heat the oil in a pot, add the onions and garlic and cook for 3minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for 15 minutes. Add the herbs and wine, then reduce. Take 1/4 cup of warm water and whisk the cornstarch into it to make slurry. Add the remaining warm water into the pan along with the tamari. Bring to a boil and add in the slurry. Season with black pepper and keep warm.

For more on PLNT Burger, visit: PLNT Burger | 100% PLNT Based Burgers