How to fight bloat and support your gut health

It's the time of year many women are looking to start building healthier habits, especially when it comes to how they're fueling their bodies.

Registered nurse and certified health and wellness coach Kristen Reed tells us to ditch the fad diets and bring it back to basics! Today, she sits down with Maria to talk:

  • Starting small -- how to make little changes that will bring big results
  • Hormone health & why it's so important for women of all ages to pay attention to
  • How to fight bloat & support gut health
  • Balanced Plate Template (breakfast example)
  • How to stop fatigue and increase energy throughout the day

Follow along on with Kristen Reed: @nursingyourwaytowellness

