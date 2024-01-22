motherhood

How to find the joy and calmness in parenting

You don't have to always feel like a pot about to boil over in motherhood! Certified mom coach Stephanie Rosenfield was tired of feeling that way and made some changes in her life to find joy and calm in parenting. Now, she's dishing out some of the tools proven to help you keep your cool! She chats with Maria about:

  • Path from speech therapist to certified mom coach
  • 4 step process to decrease yelling [freeze, feel, diffuse, decide]
  • Self-compassion - how to be kinder to yourself
  • How to navigate the dreaded comparison trap of social media

Follow along on with Stephanie Rosenfield: @stephanie.rosenfield

For more information on coaching: stephaniercoaching.com

