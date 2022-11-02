Health

How To Keep the Whole Family Safe From Respiratory Illnesses This Season

Dr. Scott Hadland of Mass General for Children provides important tips.

RSV is causing concern here in Massachusetts, and you've probably heard about the triple threat predicted for the winter: RSV, the flu, and, of course, COVID 19.

RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus, and is a common respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, it can become serious for small children and older adults, and is the most common cause of pneumonia in babies under one year of age.

What can you do to protect your little ones? Plus, how can you protect your whole family from the most threatening viruses this winter?

Dr. Scott Hadland, Chief, Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, Mass General for Children, stopped by The Hub Today and has important advice in the video above.

What are preventative measures you can take to avoid RSV? The CDC recommends washing hands and avoiding close contact with others.

