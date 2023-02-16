How to Keep Your Skin Nourished and Moisturized During the Cold Months

Need some help with your winter skin woes? Michelle Simeone, licensed esthetician and “Live by Skin” founder, offers some tips to keep your skin hydrated.

Skin Care Layering

Good skin care is important and proper layering is essential to ensuring that the skin is absorbing it. Always start with a non-drying, gentle cleanser. Michelle suggests cleansing twice to ensure a clean surface for the products to penetrate. Then, start with your thinnest products and progress to the thicker products — this includes a hydrating serum. Michelle suggests using a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and/or glycerin in the top five ingredients. Next comes your moisturizer. And finally, apply any oils in your routine.

If you want to really elevate the process, seal everything in with a hydrating mask (Michelle’s favorite is Face Reality's HydraCalm mask, because it doesn’t clog pores).

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Luscious Lips

Don’t forget your lips! The good news is that you can apply all of your skin care products to your lips. Michelle suggests sealing it in with your favorite lip balm.

Sunscreen

The temps may be cooler, but the sun is still shining bright. Be sure to keep something with SPF in your routine. Michelle prefers chemical sunscreens because they leave a hydrated finish on the skin and can be easier to apply. If you plan to go outside, make sure to apply additional layers every hour or so.

Full-Body Hydration

Michelle’s best tip to fight dry skin on the body is to apply moisturizer right after the shower when the skin is still wet.

For more tips follow Michelle on social: @livebyskin

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Brown & Coconut: plant-based skin care, started by sisters Letisha Izuchi and Zeena Brown, that is taking the beauty world by storm.