How to Make a Perfect Mexican Grain Bowl in a Dream Kitchen

Great food starts in a great kitchen, so The Chef's Pantry is heading to KAM Appliances to check out products for any budget.

Our Anna Rossi and KAM executive chef, Linda Davey, discuss the functionality of Thermador as they whip up a Cinco De Mayo-inspired grain bowl.

The dish has everything you would expect with rice and quinoa, made fluffy in the steam oven, fresh veggies and a delicious sous vide steak grilled to perfection.

The two finish the bowl off with a citrus dressing and sip on a margarita! All this and more in this special episode of The Chef's Pantry.

Watch above to see chefs Linda and Anna prepare this dish step-by-step!

