How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat: on NBC Sports Boston, Online

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat: TV, streaming info for East clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Can the Boston Celtics hold their own against one of the NBA's best teams? We'll find out Monday night at TD Garden.

After winning eight of their last 12 games, the Celtics face a stiff challenge Monday night in the Miami Heat, who lead the East at 32-18.

A deep, talented team led by gritty veterans Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, the Heat have won nine of their last 12 and had won three in a row before a triple-overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

The Celtics defeated Miami 95-78 on Nov. 4 in one of their most impressive wins of the season, but they've struggled against quality opponents recently, falling to both the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets in the last two weeks.

Boston will be at relatively full strength Monday night, with only Romeo Langford (left heel soreness; questionable) on the injury report. But head coach Ime Udoka will need Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the supporting cast to be at their best to topple the Heat, who boast the NBA's fourth-best scoring defense and fifth-best point differential.

UPDATE: (2 p.m.): Butler and P.J. Tucker have been ruled out of Monday's game due to injury, per the Heat.

Here's all you need to know about Monday's Celtics vs. Heat matchup at TD Garden:

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on NBC Sports Boston, with Mike Gorman (play-by-play), Brian Scalabrine (analysis) and Abby Chin (sideline) on the call.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Tune in to NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live with Amina Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Scalabrine and Chris Forsberg. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams