Hub Today Holiday Special: WATCH LIVE AT 7:30 P.M.

Check out the lighting of the tallest holiday tree in Boston, along with live music and more

By Staff Reports

If you're looking for a night of bright, join the crew of the Hub Today on Friday live from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on NBC10 Boston for the lighting of the tallest holiday tree in Boston.

It's all part of the "Light Up Seaport" festivities starting at 5 p.m. There will be a lot going on, with live music, food, the Shops at Snowport, and of course, the lighting of the tree.

And if you'd like to do some good at the same time, there will be bins for our Bundle Up coat drive to accept any new or gently worn coats.

