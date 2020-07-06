Patriots

‘I'm About to Roar': Patriots' Cam Newton Sends Message to Doubters

By Darren Hartwell

You're probably aware that Cam Newton is entering the 2020 season with a massive chip on his shoulder.

In case you aren't, Newton would like to tell you himself.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted a pair of videos Sunday on Instagram that prove he's eager to silence his doubters.

"You gonna choose that over this?" Newton yells in the first video. That could be a reference to the Carolina Panthers releasing the three-time Pro Bowler in March to eventually sign Teddy Bridgewater, or to 31 other teams passing on him in free agency before the Patriots finally signed him to a discounted one-year deal.

"I'm getting tired of being humble now," Newton later says. " ... I'm getting tired of all this humble [expletive]. Because when you humble, they start taking advantage of you."

Newton did keep a relatively low profile during free agency, but a confident QB might be just what the Patriots need after losing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to free agency.

Newton has plenty to prove: He's undergone shoulder and foot surgeries in the last two years that have caused him to miss 16 games since 2018. But the 31-year-old was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks before those injuries, and it appears he's putting in the work to get back to that level.

"There's one [expletive] animal in the jungle," Newton adds. "When he roar, everything stops. And I'm about to [expletive] roar."

