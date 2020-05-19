Rhode Island

In RI, Town Leader Pulls Proposal to Humor Coronavirus Scofflaws

Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix planned to introduce solution at Monday night meeting

A Providence civic leader who wants to let local police ignore violations of the state's coronavirus-related restrictions withdrew his proposal, saying there was no sense in discussing a doomed measure.

Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix had planned to introduce the resolution at Monday night's meeting but said he knew three of the five councilors would vote against it.

The resolution would have allowed Narragansett law enforcement officers to "exercise their discretion and not issue fines or violations based on the restrictions imposed on places of worship, restaurants, retail establishments and other small businesses."

Police Chief Sean Corrigan had previously said the Town Council "does not have the authority to order the police to ignore the law."

Mannix said he was promoting personal responsibility and local control over state mandates.

Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, last week called Mannix's proposal "selfish'" and "reckless."

