Indoor Golf Simulator to Open in Former Chuck E. Cheese Space in Burlington

A small group of indoor golf centers is planning to open an outlet in the northern suburbs, and it would include a restaurant.

According to a source, X-Golf Burlington is looking to open within a section of the old Chuck E. Cheese space on Wall Street, with a post from ma-burlington.civicplus.com and an article from the Daily Times Chronicle confirming this, showing that the Burlington location would included a handful of golf simulators with seating for food and drink at each station, while additional full-service seating for dining and drinking would be in the center of the space along with a kitchen area. Once it opens, the new X-Golf would join one other in Massachusetts in Wayland, along with approximately 30 other locations across the country.

