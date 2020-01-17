vaping

Armed Guards, Secret Location: Inside an Illegal Marijuana Bazaar Publicized on Instagram

How did you find out about this place? Is it your first time? Are you a cop?

By Conor Ferguson, Cynthia McFadden and Rich Schapiro

Richard Vogel/AP (File)

Shopping for illicit vape cartridges on Instagram is astonishingly simple. Open the app, plug in a hashtag such as #vapecartsforsale and — voilà — multiple posts appear with pictures of THC cartridges. In the comments or caption section, sellers advertise their products and post phone numbers for would-be buyers.

“Shop here everything is good,” one seller wrote above a phone number.

“Everything must go,” another wrote in a separate post.

U.S. & World

Iran 2 hours ago

US Troops Injured in Iran Strikes After Soleimani Killing, Pentagon Updates

impeachment inquiry 26 mins ago

Trump’s Trial Begins at the Start of an Election Year

The CDC has identified a bootleg brand of THC cartridges called Dank Vapes as the source of several vape-related illnesses. NBC News has previously reported that the bogus brand’s cartridges contain contaminants such as hydrogen cyanide and vitamin E acetate, a cutting agent identified by the CDC as one of the likely culprits in the outbreak.

Read more at NBC News

This article tagged under:

vapingNBC NewsInstagramCDC
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us