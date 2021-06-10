Investigation Underway After Dedham Teenager Submerged in Pool: Police

An investigation is underway after police said a teenager was submerged in a pool in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Dedham police said an incident took place at a pool located at 36 Netta Road during which a 17-year-old Dedham resident was submerged in the water.

Criminal complaints have been filed in connection with the incident, police said.

The misdemeanor charges presented to the court include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 years old and reckless endangerment of a child.

No further information was immediately available.