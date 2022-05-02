Japan

Investigators Raid Japan Boat Company's Office After Sinking

The tour boat was carrying 26 people on April 23, and only 14 bodies have since been recovered

By Mari Yamaguchi

(The 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)

Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour in Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, on April 23 despite forecast rough seas and warnings from other tour operators. It made a distress call that afternoon saying it was sinking.

The Japanese coast guard said investigators were raiding unidentified locations related to the tour boat operator. Footage on NHK public television showed uniformed coast guard officials entering the tour boat operator's office and the house of the sunken boat’s captain.

Separately, the coast guard plans to use a remote-controlled submersible camera to look inside of the sunken boat in hopes of finding bodies possibly trapped inside. The operation was delayed Monday due to bad weather.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The boat carried two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children. Fourteen bodies have been recovered.

Japan Apr 23

Tour Boat With 26 Aboard Missing in Frigid Japan Waters

Japan Apr 25

Child's Body 11th Victim Found After Tour Boat Sank in Japan's Far North

The hull of the boat with its name on it was found near Kashuni Falls, where the boat made the distress call. It was upside down on the seabed about 377 meters deep.

The operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser, had two accidents last year, including one that involved the captain of the sunken boat, Noriyuki Toyoda, the transport ministry said earlier.

Seiichi Katsurada, the head of the company, said last week that he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather. The boat also lacked a satellite phone, he said. Media reports say the captain's cell phone had no signal and the crew borrowed one from a passenger to call the office.

Katsurada said waters at their home port were calm when the boat departed and the captain could have changed the tour plans if the weather worsened.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JapanCoast Guard
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us