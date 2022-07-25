Is Jaylen Brown Unhappy With Celtics Amid Trade Rumors? Shams Charania Explains

Charania: How Jaylen feels toward C's amid trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The news of the Boston Celtics offering Jaylen Brown in a trade package for Kevin Durant was topped only by Brown's reaction to the reports.

After it was revealed the C's offered Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Durant, Brown tweeted "smh," aka "shaking my head." Naturally, that led many to believe the 25-year-old is displeased with the organization for including him in a potential deal.

Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald clarified Brown's reaction, quoting a source who stated Brown "loves it in Boston" and is "looking forward to coming back." The Athletic's Shams Charania shed more light on how the Celtics star feels toward the organization right about now.

"I haven’t heard anything about any type of displeasure that he’s had with the organization,” Charania said on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition. “In these last two, three years you’ve seen a lot of growth in the organization when it comes to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart.

"Just a couple years ago in the bubble, they had some very testy moments. So for them to go from that to being a couple wins away from an NBA Finals championship speaks to the growth of the organization.

"But I think overall, this is a team that I think has grown a lot and has a lot of growing to do. But I haven’t heard of any significant displeasure from Jaylen Brown or any type of requests from his side or anything like that, as of right now."

It should come as no surprise that Brown would be the centerpiece in any deal for Durant. With Jayson Tatum off the table, including Brown in a package is the only way the Celtics would be able to acquire a superstar talent. Brown undoubtedly knows this, which explains why he apparently isn't as miffed about Boston's offer as it may have seemed.

As for whether there's a real chance of a Brown-Durant trade, Charania says no deal is imminent. However, the Celtics have emerged as a "real threat" to acquire Durant if trade discussions for the future Hall of Famer heat back up.

