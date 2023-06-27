‘It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover addresses backlash over Blake Lively's costumes in film

According to Colleen Hoover, there is no such thing bad costumes.

The "It Ends With Us" author recently addressed the criticism from the upcoming film. Specifically, the criticism surrounding the costumes for Blake Lively's Lily Bloom. Some fans were less than pleased with the first images from set of Lively as Bloom — which have seen the actress in looks ranging from oversized patchwork jackets to slouchy skirts and work shirts, finished off with bold red hair. As one TikTok user said of the costumes, "This feels like a prank."

However, Hoover admitted that when it comes to her characters' clothing, it's have never been much of a priority for her.

"I don't remember describing outfits at all," the 43-year-old told "Today's" Jenna Bush Hager on June 23. "I don't care what they have on. In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."

If anything, Hoover says she appreciates all the talk surrounding Lily Bloom's photos because it shows that people "care."

But she also doesn't want fans to worry needlessly over on-set photos. "You've seen a couple of outfits that are completely out of context," she continued. "I'm not worried about it."

The film adaptation of the New York Times bestseller comes seven years after the book's release. Lively will be joined onscreen by "Jane the Virgin" actor Justin Baldoni, who in addition to directing the movie, plays Lily Bloom's boyfriend Ryle, and "1923" actor Brandon Skenlar rounds out the story's central love triangle as Atlas Corrigan.

But when it comes to her expectations surrounding the movie, Hoover told Bush Hager she began the experience by keeping them low, describing herself as a "realist."

Trips to set, however, completely changed her outlook.

"I got to see the footage they filmed thus far," she shared. "I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set."

And Hoover had one main takeaway for fans: "You guys are going to be so happy. I'm extremely happy and now my expectations are up and I'm going to keep them there."