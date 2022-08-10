‘It's Frustrating': Somerville Braces for Impact From Orange, Green Line Extension Shutdowns

Those who live and work in Somerville are bracing for serious impact as they get ready to deal with two separate shutdowns on the MBTA.

Both the Orange Line and the Green Line Extension are closing around the same time and city officials said they have hardly any time to prepare.

After hearing the Orange Line was closing for a month starting Aug. 19, commuter Nikki Scott thought she would just take the new Green Line Extension to her job at a hospital in Boston. Then the MBTA announced that branch is also closing for a month starting Aug. 22.

“It’s going to be a huge inconvenience. It’s going to make my life a living hell,” Scott said.

The shutdowns leave commuters with no choice but to rely on shuttle buses, but the the city still has no idea what those shuttle bus plans are going to look like.

“It’s frustrating. I would say at this point, it’s nine days out. We need to find a solution,” Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said.

Ballantyne said they are working to set up dedicated bus lanes to help ease the traffic, but many of them will be running on state roads, and the city has no say about what happens on those.

“We can do our portion, but that’s the smallest portion," the mayor said. "We need the state to do theirs.”

The MBTA still hasn't officially announced how the shutdowns will work, but said it is working "around-the-clock" to develop a solution. The agency said in a Twitter thread Wednesday that it is meeting internally, as well as with the state's Department of Transportation and local municipalities, to develop plans for how to move passengers around during these shutdowns.

The troubled transit authority is now in the process of finalizing details on the free shuttles that will replace service. Drivers will soon start test runs to ensure they're familiar with the stops ahead of the diversions kicking in. The T has also asked cities, including Boston, to install temporary bus lane to help mitigate additional traffic.

